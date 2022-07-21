DALLAS (KDAF) — Frisco’s Complexity Gaming alongside Lenovo has announced some gaming summer camps that will be held in North Texas in order to give the Dallas-Fort Worth community an inside look at possible careers in the gaming space.

The two will be hosting a pair of camps in the summer with topics from content creation to the high-stakes world of competitive gaming.

“The Dallas-Fort Worth area has a strong gaming culture, and that lifelong passion is often discovered at an early age,” said Jason Lake, Founder & CEO, Complexity Gaming, and Global Head of Esports, GameSquare Esports. “With Lenovo, we’re able to proactively highlight social and educational opportunities in gaming for those new to the space, as well as have a hand in helping local youth take their ideas to the next level.”

On July 25, the two will kick off two week-long camps to share insight on esports, creating content, and mixing in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math). These camps will be available to girls and underserved children to help an initiative in increasing, “…accessibility and diversity of gaming – and covered free-of-cost by Lenovo. Each camp will also reinforce smart, safe habits online and educate kids on the importance of anti-toxicity and inclusivity. At the conclusion of each program, campers will have a capstone project of their work to show their friends and family.”

2022 Complexity Gaming – Lenovo Summer Camps:

July 25-29: Digital Creators: Esports – It takes a lot to make it to the esports stage. Campers will learn not only the gameplay skills required to get there, but also effective strategies for building their digital profiles and contents. (open to girls ages 12-15)

– It takes a lot to make it to the esports stage. Campers will learn not only the gameplay skills required to get there, but also effective strategies for building their digital profiles and contents. (open to girls ages 12-15) August 1-5: STEAM Party – In this program, campers will learn how design, coding, engineering and more intersect to create exciting projects using robots, LEGO, snap circuits and more. (open to youth ages 6-9; eligibility based on income)

For more information including a full scope of what campers will learn about, esports, STEAM Camp and more, click here.