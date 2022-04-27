FRISCO (KDAF) — Frisco welcomes Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) as construction begins over the summer on a new 15-story office tower at The Star.

TIAA will eventually become one of Frisco’s largest employers as it will create over 2,000 new jobs. This comes after Governor Abbott announced that TIAA new corporate center is headed to Frisco.

“The new TIAA corporate center in Frisco is a testament to the exceptional economic climate we have here in Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Businesses and organizations thrive in the Lone Star State, and we look forward to the job growth and services that will be provided with the establishment of TIAA’s new corporate center in Frisco.”

