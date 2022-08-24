DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas heat can not only be brutal for humans, but the sun can also be uncomfortable for man’s best friend.

So, to make sure your furry little friend has a great time this season, the Frisco Water Park is saying “dogs allowed only” on Sept. 10.

For just $8 per dog, your adorable best friend can join in on the fun. Here’s what you need to know, per the City of Frisco:

Dogs will not be eligible for this event if they are in heat, have recently had puppies, or have open wounds

Humans will not be able to swim

All dogs must have current rabies vaccinations. No dogs with health conditions that may endanger themselves or others will be allowed

One human 14 years and older must accompany each dog.

All dogs must wear a collar. No choke or pinch collars are permitted in the pool.

One human is allowed in the water per dog at their own risk. All humans that enter the water must be in appropriate swim attire. Children under 14 are not allowed in the water.

Children under 12 must be closely supervised by an adult other than the one accompanying the dog. Example: One dog and one child under 12 equal two (2) adults.

Dogs must be 6 months old to swim.

Dogs must be sociable. Owners of aggressive dogs will be asked to leave at the discretion of the event organizers. Event organizers have the right to remove any dog or owner.

Owners must carry a leash at all times, dogs must be leashed and under physical control when entering and leaving the water park.

Please do not bring toys. We will provide floating toys only. Doggy life jackets are allowed.

No human or dog food/treats are allowed. A water hose station will be provided.

Owners must clean up after their dogs. Bags will be provided.

Click here for more information, including how to buy tickets.