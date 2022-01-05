DALLAS (KDAF) — Frisco’s own Toyota Stadium is set to host the United State’s Women’s National Team along with three other national teams for the final doubleheader of the SheBelieves Cup in late February.

The Feb. 23 matchups will include New Zealand taking on the Czech Republic at 5 p.m. and the USWNT taking on Iceland at 8 p.m. (this game will be aired on ESPN).

This will be the seventh annual SheBelieves Cup — which is a part of U.S. Soccer’s initiative to inspire and empower women and girls to achieve their goals in all aspects of life.

“These will be the first matches of what will be a really important year, and as focus on World Cup qualifying, the SheBelieves Cup will be extremely valuable for the continued development of the team,” said USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

This will be the 11th match for the USWNT in Toyota Stadium which was the last venue for the team’s final match before the global pandemic shut down sports across the world in March of 2020.

For more on the SheBelieves Cup and Toyota Stadium click here.