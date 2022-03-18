FRISCO, Texas (KDAF) — Streets within Frisco Square will be closed Saturday morning from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the Paddy Dash 5K race.

Government officials say there will be no vehicular access to the place in front of City Hall and the library during this closure. But, motorists will be able to access the free municipal parking garage behind the building from Page St.

Library patrons can drive into the parking garage near the book drop-off. Roads will reopen when the library opens at 10 a.m.

Before 10 a.m. the following people should use Main St. and Coleman Blvd. to access the parking lots behind the Frisco Square businesses, according to friscotexas.gov:

Race participants

Business traffic on Coleman Blvd

Residents who live north of the plaza

The following groups should take Dallas Pkwy or World Cup Way to reach Page St:

Race participants headed to the parking garage behind the library

Library staff and patrons who arrive befor 10 a.m.

Residents who live south of Page St. and west of Library St.

These groups should take Main St. and John W. Elliot Dr. to access their facilities:

Heritage Center

Residents who live east of Libary St.

The image below shows which streets will be closed Saturday morning, March 19.

Photo courtesy City of Frisco, Texas

For more information, click here.