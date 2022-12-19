DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for so many amazing things, especially when those things are bigger (you know the saying) but there’s something to be said about the food scene all over the state that is able to compete with any state or city in the world.

The New York Times took a look at the top restaurant dishes of the year and while, of course, New York was represented, two of Texas’ best cities also had spots pop up on this prestigious list.

The Times highlighted 25 dishes across the country, “In many cases, the restaurants mentioned here were excellent overall, but at the very least these dishes make them well worth a visit.”

The first highlighted Texas dish is the breakfast tacos from San Antonio’s Maria’s Cafe. The NYT wrote, “The handwritten menu sprawls across the walls of Maria’s, and you can’t go wrong with any filling wrapped in the restaurant’s buttery flour tortillas. But might I recommend the Minion, which comes with smoky shreds of brisket and creamy-crunchy migas?”

Lastly, it’s good ole Frisco’s Vrindavan’s Khichdi, “The daily changing thalis at Vrindavan always include khichdi — for a reason. Deeply perfumed with whole, warming spices, cozy with soft grains of rice and lentils and enriched with ghee, this tastes like the best home cooking,” the Times wrote.