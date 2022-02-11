DALLAS (KDAF) — Debuting on June 19 (Juneteenth holiday), the Frisco RoughRiders are set to honor the Dallas-based Negro Leagues team from the early to mid-1900s by playing under the moniker Dallas Black Giants in three games during the 2022 season.

On June 19th, August 14 and September 7 the Frisco RoughRiders will play as the Black Giants to honor the history and impact that the Negro Leagues had on the game of baseball.

“I’ve been fortunate to hear countless stories about the Negro Leagues from the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Bob Kendrick over the years,” RoughRiders President and General Manager Victor Rojas said. “The work he and his staff have done in raising awareness for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in my hometown of Kansas City has been beyond impressive. I wanted the RoughRiders to be a part of the storytelling in some fashion…to share the history of the game of baseball with those in and around our community, especially history that may not be widely known. We are excited about bringing the Dallas Black Giants back to life in Frisco this summer.”

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick will throw out the first pitch to kick things off on Juneteenth for the Dallas Black Giants. To go along with this move to honor some of baseball’s most important history, the RoughRiders will also be doing giveaways prior to the games played as the Black Giants with themes that will “…recreate the excitement and pageantry of the Black Giants Negro Leagues games.”

Tickets to those games are currently available for presale here.

Sunday, June 19th | 6:05 PM

Sunday, August 14th | 6:05 PM

Wednesday, September 7th | 6:35 PM