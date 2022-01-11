DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love a lazy river? Well, the Frisco RoughRider’s have one, and want to know who’s interested!

Known to be the largest water feature in a professional sporting venue, the RoughRider’s lazy river opened up in 2016, and the Rangers’ Double-A affiliate is looking for fans to enjoy it during the 2022 season.

The river can hold up to 250 people and is open to groups at every home game excluding Thursdays and Sundays when it’s available for single-game ticket buyers.

For more information about the lazy river and the Frisco RoughRidgers, click here.