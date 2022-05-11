DALLAS (KDAF) — Read this sentence in the tune of a song you like: Down in Frisco there was a Texas Lottery player who won a big prize and shined like Crisco.

In all seriousness, a Frisco resident just claimed a $1 million prize off of the scratch ticket game, Million Dollar Loteria. That winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven Convenience Store on Independence Parkway.

The North Texas winner decided to remain anonymous. The lottery says, “This was the eighth of 12 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $381 million in total prizes.”