FRISCO, Texas (KDAF) — Officials from the City of Frisco have released holiday hours for the Fourth of July with several city buildings being closed entirely on Monday.

“In observance of the Fourth of July holiday and the Frisco Freedom Fest event on July 3 & 4, the City of Frisco government offices will be closed Monday, July 4. Regular hours resume Tuesday, July 5,” as stated on the city’s website. Here is a list of what will be closed and open:

City Hall and other administrative buildings – closed on July 4

– closed on July 4 Frisco Public Library – closed on July 2-4 Connection at Stonebriar Center – closed on July 4

– closed on July 2-4 Frisco Fire Safety Town & Central Fire Administration – closed on July 4

– closed on July 4 Frisco Municipal Court – closed on July 4

– closed on July 4 Frisco Heritage Museum – closed on July 4

– closed on July 4 Frisco Discovery Center – closed on July 4

– closed on July 4 The Grove at Frisco Commons – closed July 2-4

– closed July 2-4 The Environmental Services offices and the Environment Collection Center – closed on July 4

– closed on July 4 Frisco Athletic Center – open on July 4 General facility – open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Frisco Water Park – noon to 6 p.m.

– open on July 4 Recycling and trash collection – weekly curbside services will be delayed one day. If your service day is Monday, collection will be on Tuesday. If your service day is Tuesday, your refuse will be on Wednesday. Services will resume normal hours on Monday, July 11.

For more information, visit friscotexas.gov.