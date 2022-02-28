FRISCO, Tx (KDAF) — Reggie McClendon, owner of Lexis Falter Photography, along with a group of national photographers will host the Pooch Playoffs Charity Fundraiser and competition in March.

The competition will have 16 pooches competing for prizes from local sponsors including What A Great Dog! Training Center, Detour Doughnuts & Coffee and Strawbeary Studios. Within each round, two dogs will face off in an online vote. The winner of each round will advance in the hopes of being voted the Ulti-mutt Cutie of Collin and Denton County. The final winner will move on to a national competition.

“This year has been especially hard for charities. So, I got together with a group of national photographers and decided to host a competition to find Collin and Denton County’s Ulti-Mutt Cutie. I want to help Mutts & Mayhem Emergency Search and Rescue while providing dog owners a professional photography session for their dogs,” Reggie McClendon said in a news release.

McClendon will be photographing dogs at the event for $99. Proceeds will be donated to Mutts & Mayhem Emergency Search and Rescue. Participants will get an exclusive photo keychain of their dog and a goodie bag filled with treats.

“Our pets are such important members of our families, yet most of us don’t think to have a professional photo taken of them. The Pooch Playoffs gives everyone a fun way to get a portrait of their pet made, by a professional who knows how to photograph pets, while also supporting a valuable charity in our community,” McClendon said in a news release.

For more information, click here.