The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — As the weather changes people are used to also seeing the change in utility bills as well. Except for if you live in Frisco!

The research, by utilities experts PlumbingNav, used figures from the US Census Bureau and data comparison site Numbeo to compile a list of the largest cities in the state of Texas.

This also included their average utility bills, in order to discover which cities have the lowest and highest bills.

Frisco has the most affordable utility bills in Texas, with bills consuming just 1.59 percent of a resident’s monthly wage, according to new research by PlumbingNav. The study also found that Frisco residents have the highest wages in the state, with the average monthly wage being $7,689.

Does this number surprise you?