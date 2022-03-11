DALLAS (KDAF) — With college football and the NFL on hold until the fall, how are fans of football going to get their gridiron fix? Well, luck no further than Indoor Football and if you’re in North Texas you’ve already got a home team to root for, the Frisco Fighters.

The season starts on March 12 for the Fighters as they travel to the northeast to take on the Massachusetts Pirates at 6:05 p.m. When will the Fighters have their first home game? No joke, it will be on April 1 against the Tucson Sugar Skulls, Friday at 7:35 p.m.

They’ll kick off at the Comerica Center which is also home to the Texas Legends along with the Dallas Stars executive offices. Get excited for “50 yards of fury!” You can learn more about the Frisco Fighters and their 2022 schedule here.