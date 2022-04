DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a new sheriff (donut shop) in town.

WOW! Donuts & Drips has officially opened its second location on Lovers Ln. in Dallas near Southern Methodist. The first shop is located in Frisco.

According to their Instagram, this specialty donut shop is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. They offer the classic American breakfast of delicious coffee with Instagram-worthy specialty donuts.

For more information, visit wowdonutsanddrips.com.