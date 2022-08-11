DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Cowboys fans have a deep love for the ESPN favorite talk show host of First Take, Stephen A. Smith. His undying faith in the Cowboys franchise is unmatched among popular sports media which is why he’s coming to North Texas.

Let this be known, the opening remarks of this article were riddled with sarcasm, but there’s no joking about how much fun Smith brings to the Dallas Cowboys fanbase with his constant smack talk when they lose.

The Cowboys announced that ESPN will be taking its popular morning show First Take with Smith and Molly Qerim to the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco on August 25!

“Howdy! How do you do! Normally, I wouldn’t think of coming to Dallas this time of year. It’s probably too damn hot – and the Cowboys don’t lose games that matter in August,” said Smith. “However, my presence has been requested, so who am I to deny the people of what they want. I have just one favor to ask: can all those folks who were crying on national television when last seen please show up? Haaaaaaaaaaa! See ya on Aug. 25th.”

Attendees and viewers will be able to watch the show’s main talent along with visitors like Cowboys legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin and owner Jerry Jones as they spar with Smith about all things Cowboys before the season.

Jones added, “I’m sure Cowboys Nation is going to smother Stephen A. in some Texas-sized hospitality. We can’t wait to show him how to kick off the 2022 Season…Cowboys style! He will see what The Star is all about. This is going to be about as much fun as he has had in a long, long while.”

