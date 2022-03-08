DALLAS (KDAF) — The 2022 Frisco Classic has come to a spectacular end as the Wichita State Shockers took home the grail that is the WWE-type championship belt and now it’s time to look forward to 2023.

The Frisco Classic dropped a sneak peek at the field for 2023, and it includes Ohio State, Oklahoma, California and Mississippi State.

2022’s field was made up of Texas A&M, Iowa, Washington State and Wichita State (champions). We’ll have to wait for next year for more Frisco Classic action at Riders Field.