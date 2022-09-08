DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas Monthly is hosting its annual Top 50 Picnic event celebrating the return of the magazine’s Top 50 BBQ list.

And now, Frisco BBQ spot Hutchins BBQ is getting on in the celebration. Pitmasters Tim Hutchins, Trey Hutchins and John Mueller will be at the event, giving out samples of their delicious food. Hutchins joins more than 30 of the best barbecue joints in Texas being represented at the event.

The Top 50 Picnic celebration will be held at City Park in Lockhart, Texas on Nov. 6. General admissions tickets start at $90 and include food from all the featured joints.

Proceeds from the event benefit Feeding Texas. For more information, click here.