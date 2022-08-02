DALLAS (KDAF) — A North Texas celebrity is going to space with Blue Origin!

Coby Cotton, one of the five co-founders of Frisco-based YouTube channel Dude Perfect, is officially on the list of crew members flying on Blue Origin’s NS-22 mission.

Dude Perfect did not pay for Cotton’s flight. Blue Origin officials say his seat was sponsored by MoonDAO, an international collective of people who want to decentralize access to space research and exploration. Members voted to have Coby represent them on this flight.

Cotton’s Dude Perfect influence will also be represented on the NS-22 patch, which depicts the crew capsule as a basketball.

Photo courtesy Blue Origin.

This is Blue Origin’s sixth human flight. It will lift off on Thursday, Aug. 4. Officials say the launch window will open at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, click here.