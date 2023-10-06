The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Evo is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering moviegoers the chance to watch scary movies for as little as $5!

You will have the chance to join the spooky activities every Friday which will also feature a free Halloween goodie bag for those in attendance.

“With a captivating lineup of movies carefully curated to send shivers down your spine, our Fright Flix Series promises a unique experience each week with showtimes around 6 p.m. every day,” according to the Evo Cinemas website.

This deal will last until Nov. 2 check the complete lineup of movies offered on their website.