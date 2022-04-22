DALLAS (KDAF) — The end of the work week is here in North Texas and we took to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth to get the latest information for your Friday forecast.

For starters, a Wind Advisory is set to take effect from noon on Friday into Saturday morning. NWS Fort Worth says, “A south wind will prevail between 20 and 30 mph with some gusts to 40 mph. Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on East/West oriented roads may be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.”

North Texans on Friday will be able to expect warm and breezy conditions as the work week comes to an end with highs in the mid to upper 80s across the region. Winds of 15-20 mph will be present with gusts up to 30 mph by the afternoon.

NWS Fort Worth