PLANO (KDAF) — Thursday’s postponed trash pickup has also moved into Friday; that along with other important information for Plano residents has been shared by officials with the City of Plano.

City officials have taken to Twitter for an update on this week’s winter weather response.

“Due to driving conditions & low hanging trees in alleys & streets, Thursday’s postponed trash & recycling services are postponed again today. Texas Pure Products remains closed,” officials said in a tweet.

Officials will reassess road conditions on Saturday and determine if said conditions will allow them to operate. If Thursday was your trash collection day, officials say to leave your collection bins at their collection points and officials will pick up their trash at the soonest opportunity.

Road conditions are still dangerous so officials urge people to not drive unless they absolutely have to.