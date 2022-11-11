DALLAS (KDAF) — If there was ever a day to pay attention to the weather, the skies are quite telling as it will prove to be a stormy, cold, and windy Friday in North Texas.

We checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast and the region is set to see very gusty north winds with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s by the end of the day.

The center says, “Make sure to bundle up as you head out the door Friday morning, as a strong cold front continues crashing southeast through the region. A chilly, breezy, stormy day is in the forecast for your Friday. A couple rounds of showers and storms will occur as an upper level system lifts east over the region later this morning and afternoon.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

There is the possibility of some strong/brief severe storms with hail and downburst winds possible around the I-14 (old Highway 190) corridor into the Low Brazos Valley.

NWS Fort Worth adds, “Temperatures will drop throughout the day. Widespread temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s with wind chills in the upper 20s and 30s are expected this afternoon behind the cold front. Blustery northerly winds 15 to 25 mph and periods of rain and storms will make it feel downright miserable outside by afternoon.”