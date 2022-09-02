DALLAS (KDAF) — Welcome one, welcome all to the start of Labor Day Weekend! NWS Fort Worth says you can expect a very humid feel on Friday with continued rain and thunder chances throughout North Texas.

Temps will range from the mid-80s to 90 degrees throughout the region with rain chances all across the North Texas area. The best chances for rain will be along and south of the I-20 corridor.

The center says, “Today will be mostly cloudy and very humid once again. The recurring theme will be more scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Highest chances for rain, some locally heavy with brief minor flooding possible will be along and south of I- 20. Remember to never drive through flooded roads or around barricades. Turn around, don’t drown! Slow down when driving through heavy rain as visibility will diminish.”

Here’s a quick look at your Labor Day Weekend weather:

The center said, “Labor Day weekend will feature cool temperatures and continued chances for showers and storms. Best chances will be during the afternoon hours, with the highest chance for rain located south of I- 20 for Saturday, and then across Central Texas and our southern East Texas on Sunday and Monday. Locally heavy rainfall could produce localized flooding. Make sure to be weather aware this holiday weekend!”