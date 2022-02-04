DALLAS (KDAF) — The sun will shine on some ice and snow on Friday helping the temperature rise just a bit; that’s according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth. With the sun’s return, temps will move into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Some melting will occur but it will refreeze as temps fall into single digits and teens. Saturday temperatures are expected to be above freezing which will help melt snow and ice in the area.







Along with this update, NWS Fort Worth added that roads in North Texas are still hazardous on Friday morning. “Avoid travel if at all possible. The sun should make more of an appearance later today, but any melting and improvement to the roads will still be limited. Stay safe!”