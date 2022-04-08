DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday has arrived and alongside it on this April 8 is National Empanada Day!

The empanada is a pastry that can be filled with vegetables, cheeses, meats and sometimes could even be a dessert fried or baked. The beautiful pastry has Spanish origins.

If you don’t feel like cooking them up at home, no worries, we checked out Yelp to find the best you can around Dallas:

The Empanada Cookhouse, located in Downtown

Espumoso Caffe, located in East Dallas

Empa Mundo

Tango Empanadas & Bakery

International Bakery Cuban Dulceria

Havana Cafe

Zaguan Latin Cafe and Bakery, located in Oak Lawn

E B Latin Bistro

Big Yummy

Argentina Bakery