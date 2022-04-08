DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday has arrived and alongside it on this April 8 is National Empanada Day!
The empanada is a pastry that can be filled with vegetables, cheeses, meats and sometimes could even be a dessert fried or baked. The beautiful pastry has Spanish origins.
If you don’t feel like cooking them up at home, no worries, we checked out Yelp to find the best you can around Dallas:
- The Empanada Cookhouse, located in Downtown
- Espumoso Caffe, located in East Dallas
- Empa Mundo
- Tango Empanadas & Bakery
- International Bakery Cuban Dulceria
- Havana Cafe
- Zaguan Latin Cafe and Bakery, located in Oak Lawn
- E B Latin Bistro
- Big Yummy
- Argentina Bakery