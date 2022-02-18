DALLAS (KDAF) — Glasses up, bottles at the ready (pinky’s out if you’re feeling fancy), Friday is National Drink Wine Day for the United States of America.

What better day to celebrate and unwind from the work week than on Friday with some wine in North Texas? Whether you’re well versed in the realm of wine or maybe you’re just a casual wine drinker, there’s no discrimination when it comes to having a glass or two.

To celebrate on February 18, maybe head out for a wine tasting or take a winery tour after work, get together with some friends or family out a wine bar, or simply crack open a bottle with yourself or some loved ones at home.

We checked out Yelp’s list of some of the top wine bars in Dallas for you, here’s their list below.

Trova Wine plus Market, located on Villanova Street in Dallas Cork Wine Bar, located in Uptown Bodega Wine Bar, located in Lakewood Barcelona Wine Bar, located in Lower Greenville Leela’s Wine Bar – Dallas, located in Lower Greenville Sixty Vines, located in Uptown Burgundy Swine, located in Victory Park Rise n°1, located on Lovers Lane in Dallas Anise, located in Lakewood Veritas Wine Room, located in Lower Greenville