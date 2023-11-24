The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Stars team posted new pictures as they went against the New York Rangers on Monday.

The team celebrated Hockey Fights Cancer Night while sporting custom T-shirts and beanies designed by 15-year-old cancer survivor, athlete, artist and Salood Ambassador, Jayden. The designer himself got to hang out with the Stars before the game taking pictures with the crew.

Many fans were equally impressed with the clothing, with half of the merchandise reportedly almost sold out. The collection has many fans wanting a shirt of their own. Available t-shirts and beanies can be purchased on Hangar Hockey.

Jayden’s Collection

The team also has other exciting endeavors in store as well, The Dallas Stars Foundation announced the bidding of an autographed Jersey.

This year’s proceeds will benefit Salood, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing entrepreneurial experiences and financial relief for families impacted by childhood cancer. It can be found here.