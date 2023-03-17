DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is expected to have a windy Friday with the gusty winds expected to decrease later in the day before freezing temps make their way into the region with possible patchy frost.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports parts of North Texas are under Wind Advisory on Friday as conditions change.

“A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of North and Central Texas until 10 AM Friday. Post-frontal winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to around 40 mph are possible. Secure lightweight outdoor objects so they do not blow away and exercise caution in driving lightweight or high-profile vehicles on east-west oriented roads,” NWS Fort Worth reports.

There will be wind chills in the 20s and low 30s and gusty winds will decrease over the course of the day with a small chance for showers south of I-20 in the region.

The weather center said, “Today will start off chilly in the 30s and 40s. Gusty winds will persist over this morning and will create wind chills in the 20s and low 30s. Chances for showers in SW north Texas and chances for showers and storms across Central Texas will be possible this morning, but should end by afternoon. Friday highs will peak in the 50s, with winds decreasing in speed over the afternoon and evening.”

Saturday and Sunday are expected to have cold weather in the mornings with temps as low as 20 and 30 throughout North Texas. The weather center is advising everyone who has plants to please bring them inside.

“Cold mornings are expected this weekend as lows drop into the 20s and 30s throughout much of the region. If you’ve got sensitive plants, make sure to bring them in! Patchy frost will be possible,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Temperatures are expected to change to the 70s and lower 80s, while rain chances will return next week on Wednesday and continue Thursday.

“Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday with the arrival of another cold front,” the weather center said.