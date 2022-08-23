DALLAS (KDAF) — In one of the cutest announcements possible, the City of Denton says the city’s animal shelter will be offering free pet adoptions on Saturday!

On Twitter, the city said, “Elvis the Pet Mayor wants YOU to know all pet adoptions are FREE this Saturday at @DentonAnimal! No appointment necessary, just show up from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and celebrate Clear the Shelter Day with us!”

The shelter’s Clear the Shelter Day is set for Saturday, August 27! “The shelter includes a vet clinic, care areas, and an adoption center. As a municipal shelter, we must accept all animals surrendered by Denton citizens, regardless of breed or condition. The shelter must also accept animals rescued as stray or abandoned, and those seized for abuse or neglect.”