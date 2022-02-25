DALLAS (KDAF) — The AT&T Performing Arts Center is hosting a free lunchtime yoga series in the Dallas Arts District during the month of March.

Destress from all the stress with free midday, outdoor yoga classes every Tuesday of the month from instructors Tara Paulsen and Maddie Goff from City Yoga Dallas.

Classes last 45 minutes and are suitable for people of all skill levels. You will have to bring your own water bottle and a yoga mat. Officials encourage you to wear sunscreen and comfortable clothes.

To RSVP for the classes, click here.