DALLAS (KDAF) — Nothing is better than a good ol’ date night, and this weekend, The Boardwalk at Granite Park may be the place to be.

Support local music in North Texas. The Boardwalk at Granite Park is hosting free live music by Dez & Mike on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

Dez & Mike have been together for three years, with their roots dating back to 2014 in the band The Night Shift.

Since getting together they started working with an acoustic multi-genre vibe with music inspired by a wide variety of music artists from the 60s all the way to now.

For more information, click here.