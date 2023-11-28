DALLAS (KDAF) — The iconic Home Alone sign is back up in Bishop Arts!
Stop by the “Merry Christmas, you filthy animal” sign in the alleyway by Eno’s Pizza Tavern for a free, fun holiday-themed photo op.
