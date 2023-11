The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Oak Cliff is gearing up for their holiday celebration that will take place on Dec. 1.

The event will be filled with festive cheer as residents will be a part of a tree lighting, see real snow, food trucks and so much more.

The event will take place at the City Hall Plaza, 1500 Marilla St. There will also be plenty of photo opportunities with live entertainment, Santa Claus and interactive characters.

