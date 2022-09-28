DALLAS (KDAF) — If you want some free, family-friendly fun this Halloween season, the city of Play has got you covered.

There will be a free Halloween-themed festival in Downtown Plano on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The holiday festivities include:

Live music

Circus performers

Food and drinks

Also featured is the Apparition Expedition, a historic haunter tour through downtown Plano. Officials say this year will be a smaller, modified version; but it will still feature the same five locations visited in 2019.

You do have to buy tickets to be a part of the Apparition Expedition, which you can purchase by clicking here. For more information, click here.