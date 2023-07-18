DALLAS(KDAF)— Helping others is never a waste of time!

North Texas Food Bank is teaming up with Medical Center, Hope Health in a joint effort to provide assistance to those facing food insecurity in Waxahachie.

In order to support individuals and families in need, the two organizations will be organizing a free food distribution drive on Saturday, July 22 at 411 East Jefferson St.

The food drive will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m., giving participants plenty of time to get to the event. Make sure you’re there early because it’s first come, first served. Unless you’re a turtle, in which case it’s last come, first served!