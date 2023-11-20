The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Reliant Lights Your Holidays is returning for an 11th year at the AT&T Performing Arts Center!

The free event begins at 5:30 p.m. in Sammons Park on the AT&T Performing Arts Center campus on Dec. 2.

“Bring your entire family for an exciting evening of holiday magic and music, as Reliant lights up the entire AT&T Performing Arts Center campus! This free festival includes a holiday concert featuring The Polyphonic Spree, Latin artist Vanita Leo, fireworks, a drone show, real snow to play in, pictures with Santa and so much more,” the website said.

Credit: AT&T Performing Arts Center

Here’s all the fun you can expect at Reliant Lights Your Holidays:

  • The Crowley Stage will be headlined by American choral rock legend The Polyphonic Spree, with a special appearance by trailblazing Latin artist Vanita Leo
  • Post-show performances from Hello Shannon at the Flora Cantina and Carolina Imperial on the Community Stage
  • Half-a-million of LED lights illuminating Sammons Park in front of the Winspear Opera House
  • A holiday-themed Drone Show, by world record holder Sky Elements will blast off to fireworks from Pyrotex
  • A wintery snow playground with real snow
  • Kids’ cookie craft area
  • Free photos with Santa, sponsored by Lexus
  • Free miniature golf on the Reliant Putting Green
  • Plus expanded food and beverage offerings and other surprises