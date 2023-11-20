The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Reliant Lights Your Holidays is returning for an 11th year at the AT&T Performing Arts Center!

The free event begins at 5:30 p.m. in Sammons Park on the AT&T Performing Arts Center campus on Dec. 2.

“Bring your entire family for an exciting evening of holiday magic and music, as Reliant lights up the entire AT&T Performing Arts Center campus! This free festival includes a holiday concert featuring The Polyphonic Spree, Latin artist Vanita Leo, fireworks, a drone show, real snow to play in, pictures with Santa and so much more,” the website said.

Credit: AT&T Performing Arts Center

Here’s all the fun you can expect at Reliant Lights Your Holidays:

The Crowley Stage will be headlined by American choral rock legend The Polyphonic Spree, with a special appearance by trailblazing Latin artist Vanita Leo

Post-show performances from Hello Shannon at the Flora Cantina and Carolina Imperial on the Community Stage

Half-a-million of LED lights illuminating Sammons Park in front of the Winspear Opera House

A holiday-themed Drone Show, by world record holder Sky Elements will blast off to fireworks from Pyrotex

A wintery snow playground with real snow

Kids’ cookie craft area

Free photos with Santa, sponsored by Lexus

Free miniature golf on the Reliant Putting Green

Plus expanded food and beverage offerings and other surprises