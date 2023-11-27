KDAF (DALLAS ) — Are you wanting to perfect your craft in film? Or learn about the ins and outs of the cinema world?

Well, this may be the event for you.

The Dallas Film Commission announced they are getting ready for their next round of free filmmaker workshops. The workshops will take place at the Texas Theatre.

The next round of workshops will take place on Jan. 17, 24 and 31. Many in the comments say they are hoping to learn about the breakdown of the new contract for the union, audition workshops, actor life in DFW and more.

For more information and updates on the workshop, follow the Dallas Film Commission’s Instagram page.