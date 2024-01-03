The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Lights! Camera! Action! Learn the ins and outs of entertainment.

Forth Worth Film Commission will be hosting two educational film workshops with Christine and Micheal Swanson on Jan. 14.

The classes are being offered through the Fort Worth Black Chambers.

A screenwriting masterclass with multiple award-winning screenwriter and filmmaker, Christine Swanson will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In this six-hour screenwriting masterclass you will learn the foundational principles of screenwriting such as theme, character, structure, rising action, the emotional journey and cinematic storytelling.

Same day, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hollywood-based film producer, Michael Swanson, will be hosting an introduction to film production.

The three-hour class will touch on how to successfully produce a film, from development and production to distribution and marketing.

Check out how you can get involved and more, here.