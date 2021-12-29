DALLAS, Tx. (KDAF) — Along with a partnership with Molson Coors, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will be helping those celebrating the new year in North Texas get home safely on New Year’s Eve.

DART says free transportation will be offered on their buses, light rail, paratransit services and the Trinity Railway Express between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station starting 6 p.m. until the end of service on December 31.

You can find the New Year’s Eve schedules for DART here and for Trinity Railway Express here.

Things to know for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1:

Friday, December 31, 2021

DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a Saturday schedule

TRE: Saturday schedule (Please note, the Dec. 31 Stars game has been postponed)

DART GoLink – GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Sunday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas and Park Cities. No service in any other zones.

DART Customer Information Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Customer Care Center and Lost and Found: Closed

DART Administrative Offices: Closed

DART Paratransit: Paratransit services will operate on a Sunday schedule. DART Mobility Management’s Paratransit Call Center will be closed Friday through Sunday. Customers wishing to schedule trips by phone for any of the three days will need to do so by Thursday, Dec. 30. Customers can also now schedule, view and cancel trips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.DART.org/paratransit.

Saturday, January 1, 2022

DART Buses: Operating on a Saturday schedule

DART Light Rail: Operating on a Sunday schedule

TRE: No service

DART GoLink – GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Sunday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas and Park Cities. No service in any other zones.

DART Administrative Offices: Closed

DART Customer Information Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

DART Customer Care Center and Lost and Found: Closed

DART Paratransit: Paratransit services will operate on a Sunday schedule. DART Mobility Management’s Paratransit Call Center will be closed Friday through Sunday. Customers wishing to schedule trips by phone for any of the three days will need to do so by Thursday, Dec. 30. Customers can also now schedule, view and cancel trips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.DART.org/paratransit.