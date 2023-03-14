DALLAS (KDAF) — I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream!

To thank fans for their support, Ben & Jerry’s is giving away free scoops on April 3, 2023.

A year after opening, the co-founders decided to scoop free ice cream and celebrate their first year. There wasn’t just one flavor, there was all the ice cream the duo could make. Just like that, “Free Cone Day” was born, according to the press release.

“The company has grown, now in 35 countries. The day is still thanks. The day is still about fans. Ice creams packed with Fairtrade chunks and swirls are handed out across April 3rd. In addition to more ice cream than our scoopers can shake their scoops at, our Scoop Shops around the world add their own swirl of fun to Free Cone Day.”

A company spokesperson said as part of Free Cone Day, some participating Scoop Shops will partner with a local nonprofit, which often benefits from the buzz.

Participating in Scoop Shop in Dallas: