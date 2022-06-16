DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Animal Services wants to help you get the dad in your life exactly what he wants most, a dog.

They’re helping you do this by giving free adoptions along with spay/neuter, vaccination, and microchip being included. “This Father’s Day, give Dad what he really wants – a dog! Adoptions are free at Dallas Animal Services. Spay/neuter, vaccination and microchip included.”

The City of Dallas also chimed in by saying, “Make someone a new dog dad this Father’s Day with a free dog from Dallas Animal Service! Dallas Animal Services is at capacity for large dogs and would like for as many of them as possible to find their new dog dads (or moms).”

You can view adoptable pets and find all the information needed about adopting pets from Dallas Animal Services by clicking here.