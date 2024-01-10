Football bowling pin game and sports bar venue offers $5 off open play for patrons who donate two or more canned food items between Jan. 11 through Super Bowl Sunday.

PLANO (KDAF) — The largest nationwide fowling venue, Fowling Warehouse DFW is launching its “Fowlanthropy” food donation campaign.

The donation of non-perishable food items and canned goods will help benefit the North Texas Food Bank.

“Our commitment to Fowlanthropy aligns with the spirit of play and giving back, and as the largest fowling venue nationwide, we believe in using our platform to make a positive impact in our community,” said Justin Rojas, Guest Relations and Marketing Manager at Fowling Warehouse DFW.

Customers can donate now until Super Bowl Sunday, Feb.11, closing the campaign with a Super Bowl Watch Party.

The North Texas Food Bank provides nearly 400,000 meals a day across 13 counties in the DFW area. Fowling Warehouse DFW wants to collect 100 pounds of food throughout the campaign to support local families facing food insecurity.

Requested donations include:

Peanut Butter, 16 oz not mixed with other items like jelly, honey, chocolate

Canned Fruit, 14-16 oz

Shelf-stable Milk, 8 oz not flavored with chocolate, vanilla, strawberry

Canned Tuna, 5 oz

Canned Chicken, 5 oz

Low-sodium Canned Vegetables, 15-16 oz

Trail Mix, 1-2 oz bags

You can drop off any of these items at Fowling Warehouse DFW in Plano, TX during regular business hours. In return, you will receive $5 off fowling open play.

For more information about Fowling Warehouse DFW, visit www.fowlingwarehousedfw.com/.