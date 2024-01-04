The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas’ Fowling Warehouse wants to make sure that you don’t leave them out the conversation when it comes to looking for places to watch the playoffs.

The Dallas Cowboys are heading to the playoffs for the third straight season this year which means of course there will be watch parties galore.

Courtesy of Fowling Warehouse Dallas

Fowling Warehouse features three bars, 24 TVs ranging in size from 65” to 300” as well as a full kitchen, each NFL playoff game day will offer 50 cent wings and football squares for prizes.

All of this makes a perfect option to add to your list of places, reservations and walk-ins are accepted. Find out more about the Fowling Warehouse here.

Courtesy of Fowling Warehouse Dallas