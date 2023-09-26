The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Before you know it Oct. 31 will be here in a blink of an eye. It’s important as parents to know which areas are safe for children to trick-or-treat, bringing you a piece of mind.

ChamberofCommerce.org has released its annual “Safest Cities for Trick-or-Treating” study, ranking four suburban Dallas communities among the safest for trick-or-treaters in the nation.

The study gathered key data metrics using 300 cities with studies in pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, number of registered sex offenders and number of law enforcement employees, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

Frisco has the highest rating amongst Texas cities coming in at No. 3 for the safest area. Plano (No. 7), McKinney (No. 11) and Carrollton (No. 20) all ranked within the top 20 safest cities due to low crime rates, high number of law enforcement employees and safe streets for pedestrians.

The safest city overall in the nation was Naperville, Illinois coming in at No.1. For the complete list of safest cities in the nation, click here.