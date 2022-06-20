FRISCO (KDAF) — You know what they say about Texas high school football, it’s the absolute best in the country. Some of the top prospects among each year’s recruiting classes are from the Lone Star State, and that remains true to this day.

In mid-June a four-star prospect out of the DFW city, Firsco has recently committed to one of the top schools in the Big Ten. Cornerback Jaylon Braxton of Lone Star High School has committed to Michigan State.

Braxton, according to 247sports, had 28 offers on the table to play at the next level but chose Michigan State over Arkansas, Baylor, California, and Austin Peay. The announcement came from a simple tweet with the word, “Committed,” accompanied by the schools colors of green and white along with a picture of Braxton dawning a Michigan State uniform.