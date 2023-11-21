The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — As a key player in Dallas’ craft beer scene, Four Corners Brewing Company is committed to both creating exceptional brews and supporting creatives in the DFW area.

As a supporter of local businesses, the brewery holds a Viernesito Night Market every first Friday of the month to showcase unique creations. The next market will be held on Dec. 1.

In addition to over 20 local artisans, there will be bites from local food trucks and of course, delicious Four Corners craft beers. Attendees are invited to support and shop locally during the event.

