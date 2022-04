DALLAS (KDAF) — Cinco De Mayo is around the corner and North Texas establishments are preparing for the holiday festivities.

Four Corners Brewing Co. has announced that they will be hosting a Cinco De Mayo Festival on May 1 from noon to 6 p.m.

The brewery will be hosting El Marcadito to help in facilitating the best Cinco De Mayo celebration in Dallas. There will be food, mariachis, live bands, ballet folklórico, kids’ activities, prizes and more.