DALLAS (KDAF) — In Monday night’s Cash Five Texas Lottery drawing, there were four winning tickets sold in the city of Gatesville.

The four winning tickets were all sold at the E&C Express in the 4200 block of S. Highway 36 in Gatesville.

Each of those winning tickets is worth $18,750 as they matched the five winning numbers for Jan. 17 (2, 4, 12, 14, 19).