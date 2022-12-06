DALLAS (KDAF) — Fort Worth has a lot to be proud of, but the TCU Horned Frogs are headed to the College Football Playoff for a chance at winning a national title, but their leader is also headed to New York, for a chance to win the most prestigious trophy in all of college football.
The Horned Frogs say this is earned and deserved as their quarterback Max Duggan has been selected as a Heisman Trophy finalist. Over the season Duggan led his TCU squad to an undefeated regular season before falling short in the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State.
He’s passed for over 3,300 yards, 30 touchdowns, and only 4 interceptions on the season; he also rushed for 404 rushing yards and 6 TDs.
If the numbers don’t pass the eyeball test for you, go back and watch the biggest games of the season, even the loss to KSU in the conference championship game. You will see Duggan putting the team on his back and not thinking twice about putting his physical self in harm’s way to get an extra yard or two on every play possible.
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker shared her and the city’s pride for their TCU QB, “Well-deserved indeed! @MaxDuggan_10 FWTX is proud of you and @TCUFootball#HE15MAN.”
Here’s who Max Duggan is heading to New York with for the Heisman Trophy award ceremony:
- Caleb Williams, QB at USC
- Stetson Bennett, QB at UGA
- C.J. Stroud, QB at OSU
The last Heisman Trophy winner was quarterback Bryce Young from Alabama in 2021.