DALLAS (KDAF) — Fort Worth has a lot to be proud of, but the TCU Horned Frogs are headed to the College Football Playoff for a chance at winning a national title, but their leader is also headed to New York, for a chance to win the most prestigious trophy in all of college football.

The Horned Frogs say this is earned and deserved as their quarterback Max Duggan has been selected as a Heisman Trophy finalist. Over the season Duggan led his TCU squad to an undefeated regular season before falling short in the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State.

He’s passed for over 3,300 yards, 30 touchdowns, and only 4 interceptions on the season; he also rushed for 404 rushing yards and 6 TDs.

If the numbers don’t pass the eyeball test for you, go back and watch the biggest games of the season, even the loss to KSU in the conference championship game. You will see Duggan putting the team on his back and not thinking twice about putting his physical self in harm’s way to get an extra yard or two on every play possible.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker shared her and the city’s pride for their TCU QB, “Well-deserved indeed! @MaxDuggan_10 FWTX is proud of you and @TCUFootball#HE15MAN.”

Here’s who Max Duggan is heading to New York with for the Heisman Trophy award ceremony:

Caleb Williams, QB at USC

Stetson Bennett, QB at UGA

C.J. Stroud, QB at OSU

The last Heisman Trophy winner was quarterback Bryce Young from Alabama in 2021.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) kneels in the end zone after rushing for a touchdown in the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) and offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (77) celebrate a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) FILE – TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) stands at a tunnel exit during team introductions before an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 22, 2022. Duggan’s 41st career start for third-ranked TCU will come in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday, Dec, 3, 2022, with the undefeated Horned Frogs on the brink of making the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez, File) TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) reacts on the sidelines with teammates guards John Lanz (53) and Wes Harris during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. TCU won 62-14. (AP Photo/LM Otero) TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) hands off to running back Kendre Miller (33) during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Texas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman) TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten) TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws a touchdown pass as Oklahoma defensive back Damond Harmon (17) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)