Fort Worth’s Restaurant Week lets you support local restaurants while also helping with food insecurity in DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — Restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic, with many still struggling with capacity limits and rising coronavirus cases.

Fort Worth’s Restaurant Week 2021 is creating a way for people to support local restaurants, local charities, and help with food insecurity in North Texas all by getting carry out.

Several local restaurants are offering carry-out and dine-in prix fixe menus ranging from $29 – $49. Depending on what option is chosen, $4, $5, or $6 from each purchase will go towards two charities: GRACE and the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

Better yet, Restaurant Week is more than a week, running from January 4th – 24th.

For more information or to see the participating restaurants and menus, visit 2021 Restaurant Week guide.